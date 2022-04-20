Property worth lakhs destroyed in north Kashmir fire

Baramulla: Property worth lakhs of rupees has been damaged in a devastating fire incident in north Kashmir district of Bandipora in the wee hours on Monday, official sources said. The fire broke out in a shopping-cum-residential complex belonging to local Auqaf at Aloosa in Bandipora at 0200 hrs. However, before the fire tenders could reach the spot and join the locals to control the leaping flames, fire spread to entire complex, housing six shops and four residential rooms. Locals said that shopkeepers have lost their everything in the fire. However, there was no report of any loss of life or injury in the fire. The cause of fire was not known, they said adding police has registered a case and initiated proceedings.