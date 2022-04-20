Properties Of Religious Trust Sealed

Rishikesh: Properties of a popular religious group, Kailashanand Trust, were sealed by district authorities here on Thursday, police said. Officials said the sealing was done in the presence of the three receivers appointed by the Uttarakhand High Court. All the donation boxes and temples have also been sealed, an official involved in the process told IANS. Police, however, said that pilgrims and followers of the group have not been prevented from entering the premises and they can continue their prayers and other activities. The court had appointed the receivers following a petition by Girish Goyel, Akhilesh Kumar Singhal and others alleging that there was financial bungling in the trust.