Properties Of Over 750 Gangsters To Be Attached Soon In UP

Noida (UP): The Noida administration looks set to take on gangsters in their area. District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar B.N. Singh has written to all 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh requesting identification and attachment of properties of those booked under the Gangsters Act here, officials said on Friday.

According to a senior police officer in Gautam Budh Nagar area, the district has over 750 criminals booked under the stringent Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 since April 2017. The number is said to be the highest among all districts of India's largest state (population wise).

B.N. Singh on Friday addressed a press conference along with SSP of Gautam Budh Nagar where he offered a solution to discourage such gangsters.

Singh said, "A database has been prepared in Gautam Buddh Nagar in which 751 gangsters and their properties have been listed. In last six months we have attached 157 properties of 122 gangsters which includes land, houses, vehicles and bank accounts," he said. Singh said he has now written to the district magistrates of every district in Uttar Pradesh, and shared details of these gangsters which can help each district head to identify and later attach properties of the gangsters. "I have written to DMs of all 75 districts in the state. We have shared with them all details of these gangsters and sought their cooperation in identifying and attaching the properties of these anti-social elements to further break their financial sources of income," he added.