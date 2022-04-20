Promote first, second year students without conducting exams: NSUI

New Delhi: The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Sunday demanded that first and second year students be promoted without holding exams.

The student wing also demanded that extra classes for course work missed should be conducted after universities reopen.

"Students in final year should be promoted on the basis of past performance with 10 per cent extra marks since it is observed that students improve their performance in final year," it said.

The academic calendar has been affected due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

