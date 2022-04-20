Prominent sportspersons from Punjab, Haryana back protesting farmers

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing agitation by the farmers, prominent sportspersons from Punjab and Haryana have extended their support to them, while some others have implored them to assist the Central government in finding a solution to the contentious issue.

Protests by thousands of farmers, who are camping at Delhi-Haryana borders seeking to repeal the new farm laws, entered the fifth day on Monday with protesters threatening to block all the five entry points to the national capital. They are angry over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's conditional proposal for early talks.

"Everyone should be the voice of 'anna data' farmers who fill everyone's stomach and are fighting for their survival. Do your politics later. We are the sons of farmers. Our conscience is still alive," wrote India's top wrestler Bajrang Punia, who belongs to Haryana.

Boxer Vijender Singh also took to Twitter to extend his solidarity with the farmers. The Olympian wrote in Hindi, "The country will survive only if the farmer does. It is important to retort if the principles suffer distress." He also added the 'speak up for farmers' hashtag with his post.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted photographs of youth cleaning the protest site at Delhi-Haryana border on Sunday and wrote, "Punjabi youngsters clean road at Delhi Border. We don't want people of Haryana and Delhi to say that Punjabis came and made a mess here."

While extending their support to the farmers, some sportspersons implored the protesters to jointly find the solution with the government. "As long as the Prime Minister is sitting on the post, farmers need not worry. If they still feel that their demands have remained unheard, they should work out a solution with the government," said wrestler Babita Phogat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had told the farmers that the government has fixed a place and they should continue their agitation by sitting in one place. "We will work out the solution by sitting with the farmers. We are all with the farmers," he said.

Yogeshwar Dutt, wrestler-turned-politician from Haryana, also asked the farmers to cooperate with the government. "All the farmer brothers please cooperate. The state and central governments will resolve all the legitimate issues," he said.

NRIs in Canada, Italy, the US, the UK and France have also come out in support of the protesting farmers in Delhi and have started sending them aid.

Canada Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan had recently tweeted, "The reports of peaceful protesters being brutalized in India are very troubling. Many of my constituents have family there and are worried about the safety of their loved ones. Healthy democracies allow peaceful protest. I urge those involved to uphold this fundamental right."

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, spearheaded by 31 farmers' unions had announced their intention to hold protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27. However, the police tried to stop then in Haryana as they rode towards Delhi, but they moved ahead and reached Singhu and Tikri borders, where they have been rallying.

Amit Shah is chairing a meeting here to deliberate on the issue with the senior leaders. The development comes a day after the farmers rejected the Centre's offer for parleys if they shifted to north-west Delhi's Burari ground and ended their protest.

