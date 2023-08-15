Prominent names from diverse fields find resonance with PM Modi's I-Day speech

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his ninth annual Independence Day talk from the Red Fort on Tuesday, and it was widely praised by academics, artists, and athletes. The prime minister's ideas on 'demography, democracy, and diversity' resounded with the MSME community of India, according to Anil Bharadwaj, secretary general of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME). Democracy, Demography, and Diversity were all themes in the PM's Independence Day address. Those three things can be seen in India's MSME sector, he said. Famous Kathak dancer Nalini Asthana said that Prime Minister Modi had given young people a great direction by encouraging them to "reform, perform, and transform" in his speech to the nation. Padma Shri recipient and renowned gynaecologist Dr. Alka Kriplani expressed gratitude to Modi on behalf of all women for making women's empowerment a priority.

"How women are treated and what our leadership thinks about women's growth is one of the most crucial measures of a society's progress. "I want to thank our prime minister for addressing the issue of women's empowerment and outlining a plan of action in his speech," she said.

K S Chithra, recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, is a renowned singer who recently expressed her awe at the Prime Minister's (PM) announcement of a slew of new programmes aimed at empowering women.—Inputs from Agencies