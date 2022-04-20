Prominent HK pro-democracy activist pleads guilty

Hong Kong: Joshua Wong, a prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, and two others on Monday pled guilty to charges over their involvement in a 15-hour siege of the citys police headquarters during an anti-government protest last year.

Wong, Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow appeared at West Kowloon Court on Monday morning, where Wong and Lam had been expected to stand trial over their roles in the incident on June 21, reports the South China Morning Post newspaper.

But the two, who previously entered not guilty pleas, changed their minds before the six-day hearing was due to start.

Chow had already pleaded guilty.

Wong pleaded guilty to a charge of organising an unauthorised assembly, and another charge of inciting others to take part in the event.

In August, Wong was also charged for participating in a banned vigil marking the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown in China.

Despite the ban imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, thousands attended the June 4 vigil to mourn those who died in the crackdown 31 years ago.

— IANS