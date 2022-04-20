Project for Panjab university Faculty

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr Kashmir Singh, Chairperson, Department of Biotechnology, Panjab university Chandigarh has been granted a project on "Exploring the resistance potential of pseudo R-genes to evoke fungal resistance in Vitis vinifera (Grapevine)" by Science and Engineering research Board (SERB), New Delhi.

The total cost of the project is approx Rs 70 lakhs and it will be run in collaboration with National Research Centre on Grapes, Pune. Dr Singh will work on identification of genes silenced during the evolution process and evoke them to see their role in imparting resistance against certain fungal pathogens in grapes. The pseudogenes identified will then be used for development of disease resistance grape varieties.

