Prohibitory Orders Imposed In Haridwar

Haridwar: Section 144, CrPC was imposed throughout the district to ward off fresh trouble in the wake of violence in Roorkee during yesterdays "Bharat bandh", an official said today.

The prohibitory orders were imposed late last night after Garhwal Commissioner Dilip Jawalkar and ADG (law and order) Ashok Kumar reviewed the situation in the affected area, Haridwar District Magistrate Deepak Rawat said. Jawalkar appealed to all sections to maintain calm and threatened stern action against anyone caught attempting to disrupt peace.

"We will act tough against anyone found misusing the social media and other means to incite violence," Jawalkar said. However, he added that the situation in the district was fully under control. Jawalkar, who is camping in Roorkeeï¿½along with ADG law and order Ashok Kumar and senior officials since yesterday, said strict vigil was being maintained in the vulnerable areas. PTI