Programme On 'Importance Of Computer Technology In Present Times' At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Life Long Learning and Extension and Centre for Police Administration organized One Day Capacity Building Program on 18th August, 2022 in the Computer Lab of Department of Life Long Learning & Extension, Panjab University, Chandigarh. The theme of the Program is “Importance of Computer Technology in Present Times”. More than 20 participants participated in the said Program.

Dr. P.S. Kang, Chairperson, Department of Life Long Learning and Extension introduced the Guest Speakers and Importance of Capacity Building Program. Prof. Anil Monga, Chairperson, Centre for Police Administration welcomed the Guest Speakers and informed the participants about the objectives of program.

Prof. Sarbjeet Singh from University Institute of Engineering & Technology, Panjab University revealed History of Computer and told how the size of computer reduced and its uses increased. He described in detail about “Social Mobility Analytic and Cloud (SMAC)”.

In the second session, Mr. Guldeep Singh, from Computer Centre, Panjab University traced the history of Computer Centre of Panjab University and told how it was started from the Department of Mathematics, Panjab University and progressed to cover the entire university. He narrated the history how processes of University computerized.

Mr. Simran Deep Singh Lecturer, Ankur School delivered lecture on uses and misuses of Social Media. He concluded a full session on Hands-on Computer.

In the last Dr. P.S. Kang proposed the vote of thanks.