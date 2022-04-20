Professor Royna Singh To Be First Lady Proctor In BHU

Varanasi: After protest and violent incidents in Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the administration has appointed Professor Royna Singh as new proctor. Prof Royna Singh is first lady proctor of BHU. The post was vacant after former proctor Professor P N Shingh had resigned taking 'moral responsibility' after for recent violence in campus. The Professor Mahendra Nath Singh had charge of chief proctor for some days. Earlier Vice-Chancellor Prof Girish Chandra Tripathi met with girl students in Triveni girls hostel and heard their problems. He also assured the students to resolve their problems on priority. Prof Tripathi said a committee has been already formed with lady teachers and external persons. Mediapersons and women of social welfare organisation will be in this committee as external persons. Member of committee listens to the problems of the students and provide proper solution to that, Professor Tripathi said. He said that now students of girl hostel will also get place in the committee. The BHU VC said for security of students CCTV cameras are being installed in campus. Also women security persons will be in charge of women hostel. UNI