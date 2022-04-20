Professor Dr Divya Chaudhary Receives The 'Best Teacher Award'

Meerut (The Hawk): Dr. Divya Chaudhary Professor, Department of Biotechnology and Microbiology of Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology (MIET), was awarded the "Best Teacher Award". The award was given by the Executive Committee of the Association of Professionals in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Research. Dr. Divya Chaudhary was awarded the Best Teacher Award for outstanding work in the field of biotechnology and microbiology and for imparting biotechnology education to the students. The event was greeted by MIET Group Chairman Vishnu Sharan, Vice Chairman Punit Aggarwal, Director Dr. Mayank Garg, Dean Academic Dr. DK Sharma, Principal Dr. Shalini Sharma, Head of Department Dr. Mohammad Asif Siddiqui.