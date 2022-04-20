Prof Parminder Singh, Sports Director PU passes away

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A wave of gloom spread in Panjab University following the shocking news of sudden demise of Prof. Parminder Singh, Director, Directorate of

Sports, Panjab University, Chandigarh today afternoon due to cardiac arrest. He was 58 years of age and is survived by his parents, wife, son and daughter. He joined PU as Director, Sports in March 2015. Before that, he was in Arya College, Ludhiana.

Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, PU has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the sudden demise of Prof. Parminder who has been a great asset tothe university. In his passing away, PU has lost a strong pillar and backbone of sports fraternity as he was instrumental in regaining the lost glory in field of sports by winning Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA)

Trophy consecutively for two years. He was a very positive and cheerful Prof. R.K.Singla, Dean of University Instructions, also expressed deep condolences at his sudden demise and prayed for peace of departed soul.

He said that he has lost a wonderful colleague and a friend. Sh. Vikram Nayyar, Finance and Development Officer and officiating Registrar expressed deep shock over this loss of PU and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and for strength to the bereaved

Prof Parvinder Singh, Controller of Examination said that it's a personal loss of a dear friend. They shared a special bond as both came from college



