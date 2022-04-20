Prof Neelu Jain Gupta Gets The Hemoglobin Of The Street Children Checked

Meerut (The Hawk): These children have a bright future for the country. Maintaining such children is the real social service. In the coming times, they will become strong pillars of the country. Will make the dream of a self-reliant India come true. This was stated by Prof. Narendra Kumar Taneja, Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, while presiding over the Vice-Chancellor Health Plan- Blood Screening Program, organized by the Department of Animal Sciences at Street Gurukul. The program organized by the Department of Animal Science in the park of the university was inaugurated by Prof. Narendra Kumar Taneja, Vice-Chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh University. The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the program and said that children are the future of the country. We also have a responsibility towards them. The hemoglobin of more than 100 children was checked by the department. Let me tell you that through Seva Sankalp Samiti in the University Park, more than 100 children living on the roadside are given free education. In which active help is provided by the university family members. Book dress, copy, pencil, rubber, etc. are arranged from time to time by the teachers of the university. In the same park, Teen shed, a toilet has been constructed for the children by Manish Mishra, a university student. Prof. Neelu Jain Gupta, Head of the Department of Animal Sciences said that most of the children had hemoglobin between 10-13. The hemoglobin of some children ranged between 7-10. Prof. Gupta advised such children for hemoglobin enhancing foods. The event was organized under the theme of Chronobiology. Apart from Chandrapal, Sanction, Anit, Samya, Ashwani, Nidhi, all professors and students of MSc contributed to the program. Pratikulapati Y Vimala, Dean Prof Mridul Gupta, Prof Pawan Sharma, Prof Ashok Choubey, Prof Sanjay Bhardwaj, Prof HS Singh, Prof Bindu Sharma, Dharmendra Kumar, and Ramesh Yadav encouraged the children.