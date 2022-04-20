Prof CM Jain Inaugurates English Literature Society Of Vardhman College Bijnor

Bijnor: The English Literature Society of Vardhman College, Bijnor was inaugurated with unveiling of its banner through electrically managed push button device by the hon'ble Principal Prof CM Jain in the dignified presence of the office bearers of the society, the student members and the learned English Scholars on Friday in the auditorium of the institution.

On this occasion the Chief Patron of the society and Principal Prof CM Jain, in his heart touching address, congratulated the Dept of English for taking the initiative in the large interest of academies for all the students of the college. He assured and promised his total support and co-operation in the activities of the society. Dr SK Agrawal, the patron of the society, in his address called upon the students to gear up more energetically in the march towards getting closure to perfection in the areas of his choice as the role objective of society is to facilitate them from being local to global. He further said that the main purpose of forming The English Literature Society is to help the students of all streams for written and spoken English.

Dr Sonal Shukla, the Co-ordinator of the society, in her address, highlighted the bullet points of society's constitution and drew the objectives enshrined in its constitution.

Prof zainab Akhtar, Prof Sunil Pawar, Prof Reshu Sharma also addressed the ceremony. Among those who spoke on the occasion from the students side included Narayan Mishra, Ambuj Bhardwaj, Sunayna, Moni, Rashmi, Radha Pratap, Vaibhav Goyal, Madeera Arif, Aleena and Swati Rani.



