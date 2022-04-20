Products Made In UP Pose Big Challenges For China

Lucknow: Demand for local products of Uttar Pradesh has started increasing in the market. The Yogi Adityanath government's move on the path of 'Local for Vocal' and 'Self-reliant India' has proved to be a challenge for Chinese products ahaed of Diwali.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has opened a new path of economic progress for the businessmen of his state with the 'One District One Product' scheme, as the products made in the home state are trending not only in the country but also abroad.

Business of about 1,500 people has gained new momentum in Gorakhpur division's Deoria district. These products are getting a chance to be presented on a national-international forums under ODOP.

Pooja Shahi and Vivek Singh are among the thousands of people working under ODOP in Deoria district. Shahi, who started a small handicraft job with her mother and aunt in 2008, is now employing 400 women at Pooja Shahi Enterprises.

Today, 5,000 women are part of their team after joining ODOP. From virtual fair to online platform, their products are making a big impact in the country and abroad.

As Deoria is focusing on handicraft, there are 1,500 artisans working in 150 units in the districts. For the district, with a 50 per cent surge, the turnover has increased to Rs 1.5 crore which was Rs 1 crore last year.

Apart from other states, including Bihar, West Bengal, Lucknow, Varanasi and Delhi, products made in Deoria are being exported to Singapore and the US as well. Since the inception of ODOP, there has been a revenue of Rs 2.5 crore from its products.

Shahi said that the handicraft work was recognised when the state government included it in the ODOP on January 24, 2018. I got a loan of Rs 5 lakh under ODOP from the state government. Earlier, I used to prepare only about 50 pieces in a day, but now after availing financial assistance from the government I am able to produce 500 units daily.

She said that the demand for products like decorative items, jaggery, pickles, handicrafts, diyas, candles has increased not only in India but also in overseas like America and Dubai.

After the ODOP, an increase of 70 to 80 per cent has been recorded in demand and production of the products. Moreover, 500 women along with me have been succeed to fulfill their dream of self-employement.

Vivek Singh of Deoria said that I run my VS Energy Enterprises and am involved in the business of Decorative Headicraft and Bambo Light. He said that the demand for light, chandeliers and skirting prepared by us is increasing abroad including Nigeria, Afghanistan, Dubai. Along with this, women are being given training under the same roof by creating a Grooming Centre in Deoria and other states.

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary, MSME, Khadi Village Industries, said that the Chief Minister's intention is to give maximum boost to the products of his state. "We are moving forward in this direction. Employment is increasing in almost every district through ODOP". —IANS