Producers' cheques also bounce: Richa Chadha

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha says cheques handed out by film producers also bounce, but it doesn't matter to her as she "doesn't do films for money". "Very few people do films for money, and I'm definitely one who doesn't do it for money. I think everyone who...has interactions with producers, has experienced cheque bouncing at least once," Richa said at the opening of a wildlife resort. An actress acclaimed for her work in movies like "Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!" and "Gangs Of Wasseypur", Richa is happy with her journey in Bollywood so far. "The industry has given me a lot. My journey as an actress started in 2012 and in these three years, (I've won) one Filmfare Award for Best Actress, Critics' (award for 'Gangs Of Wasseypur), one comic role award (Screen Award for 'Fukrey'), and 'Masaan' has won two awards at the Cannes International Film Festival." "Along with this, (I've got) huge amount of money, numerous friends and tremendous fame...I'm hoping you'll see a lot more of me. I'm not waiting for the industry to do something for me, I'll take whatever I want on my own," she said. One to always choose unique storylines and themes, Richa said: "I'll continue working like how I'm been working since the beginning of my career. I want to do good films and that's what I do usually." "Masaan" will hit Indian screens on July 24. IANS