Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Government has constituted state gramin vikas evan palayan ayog with Chief Minister as Chairman to deal with the problem of migration from hills and help in rural development. Dr Sharad Singh Negi has been appointed as vice chairman of the ayog. He is an experienced officer who retired as Director General Forest and Special Secretary to Govt of India. Dr Negi belongs to Pauri Garhwal and has wide experience of working in Himachal Pradesh; Govt of India and Uttarakhand, He was Director FRI Dehradun and Director Environment and Climate Change of HP govt. He has widely travelled in India and abroad.