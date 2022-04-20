Probe ordered into protest of Egypt COVID-19 victim's burial

Cairo: Egyptian Public Prosecutor Hamada al-Sawy has ordered an investigation after citizens attempted to prevent the burial of a doctor who died from COVID-19, state-run TV reported.

The police fired tear gas and arrested 20 people in Dakahlia province who protested against the burial process out of fears of the virus spread, Xinhua news agency quoted the state TV report as saying on Saturday.

The 64-year-old doctor, who tested positive for the virus after returning from Saudi Arabia, passed away in an isolation hospital in Ismailia province last week.

The images of the crowds who stopped the burial in the victim's village of birth went viral on social media and caused public uproar.

Finally, the authorities intervened to allow the burial to be held in the hometown of the doctor's husband under strict security measures.

This was not the first time in recent days that people have opposed the burial of coronavirus victims over the concern that this would allow the virus to spread.

"The Health Ministry is adopting strict guidelines in washing and enshrouding the deceased," Ayman Fouda, chief of forensics medicine of Egyptian Health Ministry, said on Saturday.

He added that the dead body is placed with charcoal inside a sealed bag and the cemetery will be sterilized and closed following the burial for 60 days to avoid possible infections during the process.

Egypt has recorded 1,939 coronavirus cases, with 146 deaths.

