Probe Ordered Against Ex-VC Of Dr BR Ambedkar University In MP

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Department has ordered a probe against Vice-Chancellor of Mhow-based Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences over allegations of mismanagement and gross irregularities during her tenure. In a recommendation to the General Administration Department (GAD), the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has demanded an investigation by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) Bhopal into the alleged gross financial irregularities and non-compliance of procedure charges against Asha Shukla.

“A probe against former vice-chancellor of Dr. BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Mhow- Asha Shukla for mismanagement, gross irregularities and non-compliance of procedure is requested from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Bhopal,” read an order issued by Veeran Singh Bhalavi, principal secretary Higher Education Department on May 17.

The development in these alleged gross financial irregularities has come four months after Shukla was removed from vice-chancellor’s post in February. Shukla was ousted after she was found involved in alleged financial irregularities and non-compliance of procedure. However, Shukla had then tendered her resignation citing some family reasons before a termination letter was issued. Following which, State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav had ordered that plaints be probed by Indore divisional commissioner Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma. In his report, divisional commissioner Sharma found allegations to be true and submitted his report to the Department of Higher Education (DHE). Based on the inquiry report, the DHE sent the file to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recommending Section 44 at the Mhow University. Subsequently, a five-member committee was formed to probe the validity and review the works undertaken under various new Study Chairs founded at BR Ambedkar University of Social Sciences (BRAUSS) during Dr Asha Shukla.—IANS



