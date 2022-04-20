Pro-Khalistan Terrorist Arrested From Meerut

Meerut: A terrorist, owing allegiance to the Khalistan movement, was arrested from Thapar Nagar in Meerut on Saturday night in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Special Operation group of the Punjab Police.

Information about the presence of suspect Tirath Singh, 32, was received by the Punjab Police and passed on to the ATS in Uttar Pradesh.

Tirath Singh was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by the Mohali Police in January 2020.

Uttar Pradesh ATS, Additional Director General of Police, D.K. Thakur said that literature pertaining to the Khalistan movement has been recovered from his possession. Posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were also recovered from him. The official said that the social media account and WhatsApp of Tirath Singh were filled with messages showing his support to the Khalistan movement. --IANS