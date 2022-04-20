Pro Kabaddi League faces Shiv Sena ire for inclusion of Pakistan players

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday protested over the inclusion of Pakistani players in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Maharashtra-based political party lead a protest march to the office of the organiser of the event � a reputed television channel � as the second season of the popular league gets ready to kick off. According to a report in the Indian Express, the political party has asked the organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League to advised not to field Pakistani players. Last year also, Shiv Sena staged protests over the same issue. The report quoted Shiv Sena leader Ashish Chemburkar as saying, "They are killing our soldiers on the border and we are allowing their citizens to take part in tournaments here. We have told the channel that we will not allow the event to take place in the state if it does not exclude Pakistani players from the event." �We will launch a Sena-style protest if they continue to play in the tournament,� he added. The second season kicks-off on Saturday with as many as eighth teams ready to fight it out in kabaddi's premier league. The first leg, for four days, of the league will take place at the National Sports Club of India, Mumbai. At least three Pakistani players are expected to take part in the league this season. The opening season, which was won by Jaipur Pink Panthers, witnessed impressive performances from Pakistan players, especially Waseem Sajjad of Patna Pirates. Shiv Sena, for the record, infamously dug up the Wankhede Stadium cricket pitch in 1999, before a India-Pakistan cricket match.