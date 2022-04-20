Priyanka, Yogi In Raebareli On August 27

Raebareli: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be here on Tuesday.

Mr Adityanath, slated to be here tomorrow, will pay tributes to freedom fighter Rana Beni Madhav. He will then felicitate some social workers and freedom fighters at Firoz Gandhi auditorium. Reportedly, some Congress workers, irked over the abrogation of section 370, has invited the CM for the programme. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Raebareli to express her condolences on demise of former MLA Akhilesh Singh. She will meet the deceased's daughter Sadar MLA Aditi Singh and express her grief. UNI