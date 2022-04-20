Priyanka Visits Bijnor, Meets Violence Victims

Bijnor: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi made an unscheduled visit to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday and met the families of the two persons killed in the recent violence over the new citizenship law.

Congress sources said that she visited Nehtaur area of the district to meet the families of Anas and Suleman, who were killed in the recent violence over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

She also met the family members of Omraj Saini, who was shot at by the police and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Meerut.

"People have died in an unprecedented incident which should be probed into. I have come to know that the family members of the victims were harrassed when they went to lodge FIRs against the police. Also, the CAA is anti-people, anti-poor. Those who are living here for centuries will now be asked for papers," Priyanka Gandhi said.

The Congress General Secretary also interacted with the people in the area.

Bijnor is one of the districts in Uttar Pradesh which has been affected by violence by anti-CAA protesters, who hurled stones and brickbats at policemen and torched some vehicles.

The Congress is scheduled to hold a demonstration against police atrocities on protesters and demand revocation of the new citizenship law at Rajghat in Delhi on Monday.

