Priyanka trains guns at Yogi over weekend lockdown in UP

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the two-day weekend lockdown in the state to combat the spread of coronavirus, saying that 1,664 fresh cases were reported on Monday and asserted that such steps are not able to prevent the pandemic.

"The baby pack of lockdown ended yesterday and 1,664 new cases of Corona cropped up in UP the next day. It is clear that such steps are not able to prevent the virus spread as testing, contact tracing are not being done. This baby pack of lockdown was aimed at something else rather than at Covid-19 prevention," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

Her remarks came after the state recorded 1,664 fresh cases on Monday taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the state to 38,130 and 955 fatalities til date.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh government decided to enforce lockdown in the state starting 10 p.m. on Friday, July 10, till 5 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

The state government has re-imposed the lockdown in a bid to berak the chain of transmission of Covid-19.

Priyanka Gandhi, who has been critical of the Uttar Pradesh government has been attacking the Yogi government in the state over the number of issues like law and order situation, handling of Covid-19 pandemic, transportation of migrant labourers, etc.

—IANS