Priyanka To Visit Varanasi For 3 Hours Today

Varanasi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be reaching Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency here for three hours on Friday to meet the victims of the CAA protest. Her visit comes after her trips to Bijnor, Lucknow, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut to meet the families of the victims there since past a fortnight.

According to party sources, Priyanka will reach Varanasi by a flight from New Delhi at 1000 hrs on Friday and later go to Guleria Kothi and Ram ghat. The Congress leaders will meet the BHU students and civil society members at around 1130 hrs and will be back to Varanasi airport to return to New Delhi at 1300 hrs.

Congress leader Ajay Rai said here on Thursday that Priyanka is scheduled to meet the people who were jailed during the protests and have been released on bail. He said the Congress leader is also expected to meet the newly elected office-bearers of the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) students' union. The NSUI candidates defeated the ABVP on all four seats during the student body election on Wednesday.

'The Congress leader will be meeting 59 people who were sent to jail during the protests. She is also expected to meet parents of 17-month old baby who were sent to jail and will also meet the kin of the 8-year-old boy killed during clashes," he said while the leader will also visit BHU. UNI