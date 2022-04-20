Priyanka To Visit Rae Bareli On Tuesday

Rae Bareli: Congress General Secretary in Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will pay a day-long visit to her mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli constituency on August 27, where she will participate in the protest of railway employees, against privatisation. According to party sources here on Sunday, Ms Vadra will reach Rae Bareli at 1100 hrs on Tuesday from New Delhi, enroute Lucknow.

At first, she will pay a visit to the residence of Congress MLA Aditi Singh at Lalupur Chauhan village, to pay her tribute on the death of Aditi's father and former MLA Akhilesh Singh. After staying there for around half-an-hour, Ms Vadra will go to Bhuemau guest house, where she will have lunch and rest.

At 1300 hrs, she will leave for Lalganj rail coach factory, where she will join the employees in their agitation against privatisation. Staying at the rail coach factory for around an hour, the Congress General Secretary for the state, will leave for Lucknow at around 1500 hrs and from their she will take a regular flight to reach New Delhi at around 1915 hrs. UNI