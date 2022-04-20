Priyanka To Visit Lucknow On Sunday To Boost The Congress Campaigning

Lucknow: After taking reign in her hand of eastern Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Lucknow for the second time on March 17 to give a boost to the party's campaigning in the state, party sources said on Thursday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will pay a day-long visit there on Sunday,UP congress legislature party leader Ajay Kumar Lalu told UNI here.

During her visit Priyanka will hold meetings with the different election and campaign committees and later will meet the Lok Sabha level coordinators.

'Ms Priyanka will set the campaigning rolling in the eastern UP and set up team for Varanasi and other important constituencies to take on BJP," the sources said.

Earlier, Priyanka was slated to visit Lucknow for three days from March 15 and would have visited Allahabad and Varanasi.

The AICC General Secretary had held a road show in Lucknow on February 11 and stayed in the capital for three days to take a dead back of the party's grass root level. UNI