Priyanka To Soon Tour Flood Affected Regions In UP

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will soon take a tour of the flood-hit regions of Uttar Pradesh in the coming days, party sources said on Wednesday.

A senior Congress source privy to the development told that "as Priyanka Gandhi has been meeting party workers at the residence of Rahul Gandhi, many activists have asked her to tour the flood-hit regions of the state."

"So in the coming days, Priyanka Gandhi is likely to visit the flood-hit areas of the state like Basti, parts of Gorakhpur and other districts," he said.

He, however, refused to share the date by when she would kick-off her tour to the flood affected areas.

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Nepal and Bihar usually face the fury of floods during the monsoon season. Priyanka Gandhi is also set to begin a schedule of meeting party workers twice a week after August 9 to strengthen the party organisation in the state. The party source said that during her meeting with the party workers from Uttar Pradesh, the Congress leader, who is also the in-charge for 41 parliamentary constituencies in eastern Uttar Pradesh, will be seeking feedbacks about the shortcomings in the party.

"She is taking feedback about the strong candidates to lead the party in the districts and at the block levels," he said.

The Congress has dissolved all the party district committees in Uttar Pradesh and has formed a three-member disciplinary panel to go into gross violations of party discipline and anti-party activities during the recent Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has been out of power in the state since 1989.

"She (Priyanka Gandhi) is directly taking the names for leading the party in the respective districts from the party workers," the source said.

He also said the recent visit of the Congress General Secretary to meet the victims of caste violence in Uttar Pradesh''s Sonbhadra district has also brought provoked demands in the state for leading the party more energetically.

"She has re-energised the morale of the party workers, who were feeling low after the Lok Sabha election rout," he added.