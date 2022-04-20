Priyanka To Reach Lucknow On July 16; Key Meetings Scheduled In Delhi Before Visit

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Lucknow from July 16 as part of efforts to energise the party cadre and prepare the organisation for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls next year, sources said Tuesday.

They said she was scheduled to begin her visit on July 14 but had to delay it for some key meetings in Delhi mostly related to preparations for the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Ahead of her visit to Lucknow, Priyanka Gandhi on Monday had brainstormed with senior Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh on the preparations for the polls. During the meeting, the party resolved to hit the streets against the BJP government over issues such as unemployment, price rise and law and order.

During her Lucknow visit, which is expected to be for three-four days, Priyanka Gandhi will hold meetings with all Pradesh Congress Committee members and district and city presidents from various parts of the states, the sources said.

They said she will also meet kisan union representatives and take stock of the work done by the party''s manifesto committee.

A discussion on probable candidates on winnable seats is likely to take place, a party source said.

Her Lucknow trip will be followed up by visits to other districts of the state on dates yet to be announced by the party.

During her Lucknow visit, she will also hold meetings with groups of unemployed youths who are battling various recruitment issues, the sources said. —PTI