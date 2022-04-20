Priyanka To Attend Congress Foundation Day Function In Lucknow On Saturday

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress has drawn up a mega programme here to celebrate its 135th Foundation Day on Saturday in the presence of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Though the grand-old party has suspended its peace march from party office to Ambedkar statue after the Lucknow district authorities denied permission due to imposition of section 144 of the CrPC but still, it is likely to hold a small march for Loreto school to the party office on Saturday morning.

"The proposed peace march has been suspended but the party workers have been asked to assemble near Loreto at 1000 hrs in the Saturday morning to welcome party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will reach there from a hotel after her night stay," disclosed a senior party leader Vinod Mishra here on Friday. Mr Mishra said that large number of party leaders and supporters will reach Loreto from where Ms Vadra could walk with the leaders up to Congress headquarters.

However, as per the programme, the senior leader would be reaching Lucknow on Friday evening but she will attend the programme at the party office from Saturday morning till late evening.

Party sources also said Ms Vadra could visit Lucknow district jail to meet party leader Sadaf Jafar, who has been put in the jail for participating in the CAA protest and even visit old city area to meet the family members of victim in the Lucknow violence.

UP Congress administrative in-charge Sidharth Priya Srivastava said here on Friday that Congress general secretary will reach Lucknow by a service flight at 1855 hrs from New Delhi today. After night stay in Lucknow, she will attend a day-long programme at the state party headquarters on Saturday.

Mr Srivastava said on Saturday at 1115 hrs, Ms Vadra will attend the foundation day celebrations which include flag hoisting and oath to be taken by leaders to protect the country's Constitution. At 1230 hrs, she will attend the meeting with advisory council and strategy group.

She will also attend Pradesh Congress Committee(PCC) meeting at 1600 hrs which will continue till 1900 hrs. UNI