Priyanka Supports Agra Mayor, Asks UP Gov't To Act On Containing Virus In Taj City

Agra: Expressing her concern over the matter, Vadra tweeted, "I raised this issue yesterday also. Transparency is essential and emphasis on testing is needed to stop corona. Focus on testing is very important. Uttar Pradesh government should listen to the Agra Mayor in an affirmative manner and take steps to save Agra from this pandemic."

Agra is turning in to a major hotspot again as per reports. 348 people have tested positive in which 32 were cured and eight people have died.

Agra Mayor Naveen Jain wrote a letter to the Chief Minister to help save the situation and said to media, "Nursing homes are not ready to admit expecting mothers. Family members of covid-19 patients are forced to wait for many days to get tested."

He has requested the "Chief Minister to save Agra, which is going through a very tough time. People of Agra are in panic."

Ms Gandhi had written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to expand the ambit of testing and has criticised the government for the low rate of testing, alleging that the reports of two persons came only after they had died. UNI



