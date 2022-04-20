Priyanka, Sonia To Visit Rae Bareli To Thank Voters

Lucknow: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will visit Rae Bareli, her parliamentary constituency, on Wednesday to thank her voters for re-electing her with an overwhelming margin. She will be accompanied by her daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who will arrive in Rae Bareli on Tuesday evening. Rae Bareli is the only seat that the Congress won in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 general elections.

During her visit, Sonia Gandhi is set to review the party's dismal performance in polls and also strategise the course for the upcoming 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Both Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi will personally meet and thank the booth level workers of the Congress party and the voters of Rae Bareli who helped the Grand Old Party to retain its bastion. "The leaders will review the party's poor performance in the recently concluded general elections. All the key Congress post holders of UPCC have been called in to ascertain the reason behind the poll debacle," said Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi. All district level office bearers of the party will be present at the meeting on Wednesday. Priyanka and Sonia, however, will not visit Amethi this time. Congress President lost from Amethi in the recently concluded elections and Union Minister Smriti Irani had won by a margin of over 55,000 votes. The Congress has already appointed a two-member committee to probe the reason for the defeat.