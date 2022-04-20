Priyanka slams UP govt over lapses in education

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday lashed out at Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over not paying attention to issues like education.

Referring to the suicide of an 18-year-old girl Mahima, a resident of Kanpur who committed suicide because she could not continue her education due to lack of finances, Priyanka said: "BJP government in Uttar Pradesh does not pay attention to any such issues."

Raising the issue through a Tweet, Priyanka said: "Facing a financial crunch, Mahima committed suicide when she could not continue her education."

"We all should take resolution to protect the rights of education and security of girls like Mahima," the Congress leader said.

Priyanka posted a picture of the girl and a Hindi newspaper report, which mentions that Mahima hanged herself after she could not continue her education after High School.

As per the report, Mahima, the daughter of a rickshaw puller, was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her mother. The reason behind her suicide, established in initial inquiry, suggests that she was upset as she had to drop her education because of financial problems after completing her 10th class education, the report said.

--IANS

rak