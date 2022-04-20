Priyanka Slams Other Oppn Parties In UP For Not Speaking Against BJP Govt

Lucknow: Showing her intention against Samajwadi Party(SP) and Bahujan Samajwadi Party(BSP), Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the opposition for not speaking against the BJP government. She also announced that Congress will go it alone in the 2022 Assembly polls in the state and is ready to take on the BJP alone.

"Other opposition parties in the state are not speaking up a lot. But as I said, we're not going to be scared and keep raising voices even if we have to walk alone.We are to be prepared to go into next Assembly elections alone," she told the party rank and file during the 135th foundation day programme here at the party office on Saturday.

In the 2017 Assembly polls too, Congress at first announced to go alone, but later got in alliance with the then ruling Samajwadi Party. The Congress also fared badly in the elections by just winning seven seats after contesting over 100 seats.

Meanwhile, security personnel of Ms Vadra went into a tizzy when a Congress worker ran toward the leader at the dias breaking the security cordon.

A Congress worker Gurmeet Singh Gandhi from Kanpur went to Priyanka and shook hands with her and briefed about his problem. Though security personnel first tried to keep him away from Priyanka but the leader asked the security personnel to leave him and come near her. This is the second visit of Priyanka to Lucknow after SPG security was withdrawn from the Gandhi family . She is presently getting Z plus security by central forces. UNI