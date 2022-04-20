Priyanka Should Thank PM For Making Her Ganga Yatra Possible: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts to clean the the holy river, thus making her Ganga yatra possible.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, the party's alliance partners-- Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party-- should have accompanied Priyanka in the yatra, to see for themselves how Namami Gange has led to a cleaner Ganga," he said.

While interacting with media here, on the occasion of the second anniversary of his government in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Yogi said, "Priyanka drinking (Achman) Ganga water, itself is a proof that now it has become drinkable and the credit should go to PM Modi." "Priyanka should also know that the PM has done what four generations of Congress could not do to clean the holy river," he asserted.

Elaborating about the Ganga yatra undertaken by the Congress leader, he said, "It was evident that Congress also knows that the river route has been developed and hence they decided to take on this route for campaigning." When his attention was drawn to a petition by a lawyer in Varanasi to stop Priyanka from entering the Kashi Vishwanath temple as she is a christian, the Mahant of the Gorakshnath temple, said that every Indian has the right to enter any temple or religious place in the country. "We should not discriminate on religion, caste or creed on their entry in the temple," he said, adding that the UP government was not interested in doing politics but was concentrating on developing the state. Meanwhile, the CM claimed that there was a good coordination between the party and the government in the success of the two-year rule of the government. UNI