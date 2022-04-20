Priyanka Sends Love To Katrina, SRK From Kids In Jordan

Cairo: Priyanka Chopra was amazed by the popularity of Hindi cinema in Jordan as the actor spent some quality time with the children on her maiden visit to a Syrian refugee camp there.

The "Quantico" star shared a video of a teenager named Wafaa on Instagram, where the girl talked about her love for Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka dedicated the post to the "Jagga Jasoos" actor on behalf of Wafaa, writing, "This is a special shout out to one of Indias biggest movie stars. @katrinakaif this video is just for you, all the way from Za'atari Refugee camp in Jordan."

Priyanka added, "This is Wafaa, one of your biggest fans and her message roughly translated is, 'I love Katrina Kaif a lot and I am one of her fans. I have watched all her movies and never missed one, even if a movie is played more than once I watch it. I love you Katrina and love your beauty'."

Priyanka said she did not expect Bollywood stars and their films would give people "a sense of hope, relief and escape in such dire circumstances".

"I was especially told to give messages of love to these massive Indian film superstars, who are favourites at Za'atari... Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma... a big shoutout to you all and Hindi movies from these amazing kids who are huge fans.

"This was something I honestly did not expect... This post is for all my colleagues in the Entertainment Business around the world...(to) know what we do sometimes has such an deep impact on people's lives and goes beyond just the mere entertainment people look at us for."

Priyanka, who is the Unicef global goodwill ambassador, has been documenting her visit to Amman, which hosts 1,80,000 Syrian refugees, on social media.