Priyanka, Scindia To Review LS Loss In UP This Week

Rae Bareli/ Lucknow: Congress will hold review meetings in Rae Bareli and Lucknow this week, to assess the reason behind the Lok Sabha debacle and prepare strategy for the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress General Secretary (Uttar Pradesh east) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a two-day visit to Rae Bareli from Tuesday, to review the Lok Sabha poll debacle, party sources said. Ms Vadra would be assessing the party's performance in 40 Lok Sabha seats of Poorvanchal at Bhue Mau guest house here on June 12.

Similarly, another General Secretary (UP west) Jyotriditya Scindia will meet the party leaders of UP (west) in Lucknow on June 14.

Earlier, Priyanka was slated to visit Prayagraj to do the same on Saturday, but it was postponed at the last moment.

During her meeting, which will continue for more seven hours, Ms Gandhi would meet candidates, who lost the elections and district presidents from 40 Lok Sabha seats of Poorvanchal.

The AICC General Secretary will reach Rae Bareli, Parliamentary constituency of her mother Sonia Gandhi, on Tuesday at 1930 hrs. She will directly head to Bhue Mau guest house from Fursatganj airport.

On Wednesday, Ms Vadra will meet the leaders from 0930 hrs till 1700 hrs. She is expected to leave for Delhi the same night, at around 2100 hrs.

Sources said Ms Gandhi will discuss the reason for the poll debacle and take decision on the future strategy of the party.

Mr Scindia, on the other hand, will reach Lucknow on June 14 and will hold meeting with the LS candidates, who lost the general elections 2019.

He will also meet the district/city presidents, former MPs, legislators and official bearers at the state party headquarters, from 1100 hrs to 1820 hrs on Friday.

In the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, Congress could only manage the Rae Bareli seat of Sonia and even lost Amethi, where party president Rahul Gandhi was defeated by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

In the Lok Sabha polls, Congress contested around 65 seats in alliance with smaller political parties, but failed to impress the voters, as their vote share came down from the 2014 elections. UNI