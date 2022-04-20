Priyanka, Scindia Hold Meet With Congress Workers At Party Office

Lucknow: After holding a mega road show with her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary ( Uttar Pradesh east) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commenced her meeting with the Lok Sabha leaders here on Tuesday.

Ms Vadra, who rushed to Jaipur last evening to be with her husband Robert Vadra, who is there for Enforcement Directorate(ED) interrogation, reached here at around 1300 hours on Tuesday.

Priyanka continuing her silence while refusing to speak a word with the media, just waived her hand to greet the reporters who were in the party office to cover the meeting. Another AICC general secretary( UP West) Jyotriditya Scindia, who, however, started the meeting in the morning at the state party headquarters ' Nehru Bhawan' on Tuesday morning, took a break in the noon to go to the airport to receive Priyanka. Later both the leaders, were busy holding meeting with the Lok Sabha wise party leaders separately. A senior Congress leader said Priyanka was holding meeting at the conference hall in the first floor of the building while Scindia was doing the same in the adjoining room. " There was some change in the Lok Sabha seats and the meeting schedule due to delay in the start by Priyanka. The Dhaurara Lok Sabha seat, which was under Priyanka has now been shifted to Scindia and similarly several other seats have been changed," the leader said.

There are around 20 leaders in each of the Lok Sabha constituency and Priyanka was noting down their views on the party's ground reality while giving them opportunity to speak before her for around an hour.

" Priyanka was asking the leaders , ways and means to strengthen the party at the grass roots and asked them to be free in speaking out about the weakness and their problems," a leader, who participated in the meeting disclosed. Priyanka is likely to continue her meeting with the Congressmen till late night along with Scindia, though it is not confirmed yet whether the Priyanka would stay back in the night here or will again go to Jaipur or Delhi. Priyanka and Scindia are slated to stay in Lucknow till February 15 and hold meetings with the leaders of all the 80 Lok Sabha seats. UNI