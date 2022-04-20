Priyanka Questions Yogi About 'Mission Shakti'

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday questioned the women empowerment programme 'Mission Shakti' launched by the Yogi Adityanath government.

In a tweet, Priyanka asked the Chief Minister to explain how successful 'Mission Shakti' has been in UP. "From the reports of crime against women UP, it is clear that women are not safe in the state. A number women have ended their lives because no one has responded to their problems," she said.

Priyanka also listed about ten incidents of crime against women in UP.

Priyanka has been regularly lashing out at the growing incidents of crime against women in the state and has been criticizing the Yogi Adityanath government on the issue. —IANS