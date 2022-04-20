Priyanka On 3-Day Lucknow Visit From Oct 14

Lucknow: After announcement of Uttar Pradesh Congress president and other functionaries to revive the party in the state, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make a three days visit to Lucknow from October 14.

Party sources here on Wednesday said that a programme has been chalked out by the party leadership of Ms Vadra, who is expected to visit Lucknow and stay in the city for three days.

"The Congress general secretary is expected to interact with the new UP Congress committee and other senior leaders. Ms Priyanka will also distribute work to the new committee office-bearers and could announce future political programme of the party in the state," another senior party leader confirmed to UNI.

During the three-day programme, Ms Vadra would be holding marathon meetings with the party leaders at the state party headquarters at the Mall Avenue in Lucknow.

However, the newly appointed UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu is slated to take the charge of the new post on October 11 here. Mr Lallu, the outgoing party's legislature party leader, is presently in Kushinagar, where he was given a rousing reception on his arrival on his new appointment. Meanwhile, Ms Vadra is reported to have chosen a permanent residence in Lucknow for staying here for long.

Party sources here said Ms Vadra will use the bungalow of former Union Minister Sheila Kaul as her residence .

Late Kaul was the maternal aunt of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and wife of famous botanist Professor Kailash Nath Kaul.

The bungalow, located on Gokhale Marg, lying locked up for several years, is now being renovated Mr Vadra.

Sources said the Congress leader plans to spend at least a week in Lucknow every month and travel around the state with her base in the state capital. During her last visit to Lucknow on October 2 to participate in a 'padyatra', Ms Gandhi had visited the house and spent some time there.

The house is yet to be given clearance by the SPG which will ascertain if it meets all security requirements. Sources said that the height of the boundary wall would have to be increased to meet security norms.

Sources close to the leader said they had also zeroed in on a house in the posh Gomti Nagar locality but it did not meet security requirements. UNI