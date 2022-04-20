Priyanka Likely To Visit Lucknow On Mar 9

Lucknow: Even as Election committee of the Uttar Pradesh Congress has sent its recommendation for candidates panel in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats, Congress General secretary UP east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to pay a two-day visit to Lucknow again from March 9 amid speculation about Congress re-thinking of joining the SP-BSP alliance in the state.

Congress sources here on Thursday said that Priyanka would be in the city on March 9, where she will hold meeting with the leaders of Lok Sabha constituency wise of eastern UP for two days.

However there is a report that Priyanka is likely to reach UP tomorrow when she could visit Prayagraj and later go for night stay in Rae Bareli.

"During her two days stay Priyanka will hold marathon meeting like she did in February last," a senior leader told UNI on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state election committee on Thursday authorised the Central election committee with recommending a panel of two candidates in each or the 80 constituency.

On the other hand Central election committee would be meeting in Delhi on Thursday night to discuss over the UP candidates.

But on the other hand, speculation have started for Congress opening talks for going for alliance with SP-BSP in UP. Sources said leaders were in talks for 14 seats for Congress excluding the 2 seats left by the grand alliance. SP president Akhilesh Yadav too have said that talks with Congress was underway for alliance. UNI