Priyanka Likely To Meet Families Of CAA Protest Victims

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is likely to meet the families of the the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) protest victims and party's jailed leader Sadaf Jafar on December 26 during her day-long visit to the state capital on December 26, party sources said here on Monday.

On Sunday, Ms Vadra met the families of two of the victims in Bijnor.

However, a final decision is yet to be made on the matter but sources said that state party president Ajay Kumar Lalu after meeting Sadaf at the Lucknow district jail this morning, had sent a report to Delhi. During her brief Lucknow visit, Ms Vadra will go to the old city area to meet the families of the deceased besides those injured. The Congress general secretary will also go to the Lucknow district jail to meet Sadaf and then to her residence to meet her children. According to Congress sources, the Congress leader visited Nahtaur area of Bijnor district to meet the families of the two deceased. She expressed her condolences to the family and extended her support to them. Meanwhile, the CJM court in Lucknow has rejected the bail plea of Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, who is lodged in the jail since Thursday over several charges of violence. Party sources said that immediately after the rejection, the accused has moved the sessions court for the bail and Additional District Judge(ADJ)-4 will hear the bail plea on Tuesday. Jafar, a Congress worker and social activist, was arrested and allegedly beaten up in custody during a demonstration against the CAA) in Lucknow. Before her arrest, she had posted critical videos accusing the police of inaction during the clashes. UNI