Priyanka, Jyotiraditya To Embark On UP Assignment With Public Rally In Lucknow Next Month

Lucknow: Newly appointed AICC general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Vadra, is likely to announce her joining in active politics at a public rally in Lucknow next month.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was announced as the INC's general secretary for western UP, will also take up his new assignment, following the rally, sources said on Wednesday.

The rally will also mark the commencement of Congress party's campaign in UP for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

However, the date of rally is still not finalised. Sources in party said February 10 is decided as the tentative date but it could be shifted as Hindu festival Basant Panchami falls on that date.

"The launch of the party's LS polls campaign in the state would be done through a big public rally in Lucknow but the date is not yet decided. It will be in the first half of February," the UP Congress president Raj Babbar confirmed here.

In his campaign, the Congress president is scheduled to address one rally each in every zone of UP, state general secretary Vinod Mishra said here.

"We all are busy preparing a base by strengthening the organisation up to the booth level. We will show the opposition parties that the Congress is not on back foot in UP and win the maximum number of seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections," Mr Mishra said, who is also the party's in-charge of Lucknow district.

Congress is expecting to bring around half a million of people at the Rama Bai Ambedkar, for the public rally. UNI