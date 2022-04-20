Priyanka is going to be fantastic in 'Baywatch': Parineeti

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra says she has loved the recently released trailer of her sister Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood film "Baywatch" and insists she will be fantastic in the film.





After garnering an overwhelming response to her American debut television show "Quantico", Priyanka is set to make her acting debut in Hollywood with "Baywatch".





Recently the makers released a teaser of the much awaited film which had a blink and miss appearance of Priyanka.





And this small appearance of hers has made headlines in the country.





"Of course I have seen the trailer and it's amazing. I have seen the show. 'Baywatch' is a big brand and she is part of it and it's the proudest thing," Parineeti told reporters here at an event today.





When prodded further that Priyanka does deserve to be seen more in the trailer, the "Ishaqzaade" actress said, "I think a trailer is cut according to the story. I don't think we can get involve in it. I think she is going to be fantastic in the film. I have seen some stills of the film and she is looking amazing."





"I am sure she will be amazing in the film as well," quipped Parineeti.





"Baywatch" is an upcoming American action comedy film directed by Seth Gordon, based on the television series of the same name.





Starring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Ilfenesh Hadera, Jon Bass, Priyanka Chopra, the film is set to release on May 26 next year. —PTI