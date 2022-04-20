Priyanka Interacts With Youth Virtually

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Wednesday, interacted with youth workers in the party virtually.

The youth who joined her on the virtual medium were mainly those who had registered for the Rajiv Gandhi quiz. The participants in the meeting also included chairpersons of various cells and frontal organizations.

They promised to ensure larger participation in such programmes in the future.

Priyanka also appreciated the hard work put in by the participants.

Over 12 lakh youth had taken part in the competition that was organized by the UP Congress. —IANS