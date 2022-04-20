Priyanka Interacts With Martyrs' Families In UP: Assures All Help By Cong

Lucknow: Congress general secretary ( Uttar Pradesh east) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has talked to the family members of the martyrs of the Pulwama attack and assured all help to them by the party.

Priyanka, talked to the family members of the martyrs Ajit of Unnao and Awadhesh Kumar Yadav of Chandauli on late Saturday night.

The AICC general secretary has talked to the families of all the 12 martyrs from UP, a senior party leader said here on Sunday.

Party leader said Priyanka talked to Pyare Lal, father of Ajit in Unnao and assured that the party will provide all financial assistance to martyr's daughter in becoming a doctor.

Local Unnao Congress leader and former MP Anu Tandon was present when Priyanka talked with the family members. " Priyanka Gandhi talked to the father and daughter of martyr Ajit. She asked the daughter to be brave and even assured financial help from the party so that she can become a doctor as per the wish of her father," Ms Tandon said. Similarly, Ms Priyanka, also talked to the father of martyr Awadhesh Kumar Yadav in Chandauli, and expressed her condolences. " Ms Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has assured the family of all possible help to the family by the Congress at the time of any need," a leader said. UNI