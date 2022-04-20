Priyanka Insulted Hindus In Ayodhya Trip: Adityanath

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday accused Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi of insulting Hindus by not going to the makeshift Ram Temple during her visit to Ayodhya.

Addressing a rally at the Bisadah village in Dadri area, he said: "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra insulted Hindus by saying that she did not visit Ram Janmabhoomi as the matter was in court.

"Three members of her family are on bail. I want to ask Srimati Vadra does she meet them or not?" Adityanath was referring to her mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and her brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi being out on bail in the National Herald case and her husband Robert Vadra out on bail in a money laundering case. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party's remarks came two days after Priyanka Gandhi, during her visit to the temple town of Ayodhya, said she won't be visiting the Ram Janmabhoomi site as the matter was subjudice. The Congress leader had taken out a 15-km-long massive road show in the city before offering prayers at Hanumangarhi temple there. Adityanath also slammed Congress President Rahul Gandhi for calling the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit chief "Masood Azharji", saying: "Rahul gives respect to terrorists by calling them Masood Azharji, while on the other hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts terrorists with bullets and bombs." He said when India conducted strikes on Pakistan, each and every citizen bowed down to the brave soldiers but the Opposition demanded proof. --IANS