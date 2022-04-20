Priyanka Holds Road Show In Mirzapur

Mirzapur: Congress General Secretary and in charge for Eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday accused Modi government, saying that due to the wrong policies of this govrnment, 12,000 farmers had committed suicide in the country in the past five years.

Addressing people after holding a road show in favour of Congress candidate from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat Lalitesh Pati Tripathi, Ms Vadra said that farmers were harassed during the tenure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and they did not get the correct price for their produce.

The Congress leader said that the Modi government had promised the farmers of doubling their income but on the other hand, their income became half in comparison to earlier times, rather than increasing. She added that farmers were not getting fertilisers, seeds and other important materials.

Ms Vadra said that the PM had visited the country for campaigning but he did not meet the farmers. He talks about his 56 inch chest but he does not possess the courage to meet farmers. She said that the Congress had brought the Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY) which will benefit the people, especially the poor people. Earlier, Ms Vadra held a road show in Mirzapur to campaign for her party.

Ms Vadra's road show started after 1000 hrs in Nasimganj and went past the major spots of the city. During this time, Congress candidate from Mirzapur Laliteshpati Tripathi was also with her. Along with the Congress party workers, the supporters of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party were also going along with the yellow flags of their party. During this time, a sizeable number of women were standing on the roadside.

Flowers were showered on Ms Vadra at various places, while the Congress leader was also shaking hands with people walking alongside during the roadshow and also accepted the greetings of the people.

The people present in the road show raised slogans in favour of the party and its candidate.

Mirzapur LS seat goes to polls in the seventh and the final phase on May 19. UNI