Priyanka Holds Meet With Cong Workers Of Her Mother Sonia's Raebareli Constituency

Rae Bareli: After assessing the poll preparedness in her brother Rahul Gandhi's Amethi constituency on Wednesday, AICC general secretary( Uttar Pradesh East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday started to review the poll preparations in her mother Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli constitutency by holding meetings with the booth level workers.

Priyanka, commenced her meeting with the booth level workers on assembly segment wise at the Bhue Mau guest house in the city on Thursday noon after holding a brief Janata Darshan in the morning.

She is expected to stay in the guest house all through Thursday noon and interact with the workers and give them tips to win the polls.

Meanwhile, thousands of Congress workers and others thronged the Bhue Mau guest house since Thursday morning and the security personnel had a tough time in controlling them.Only the delegation or the people approved by the party were allowed to go inside the guest house.

On Wednesday, Priyanka held a similar booth workers meeting of Amethi parliamentary seat in Musafirkhana ,where she interacted with the workers. During her address, she assured that if Congress wins the poll, then Rahul Gandhi will become the PM . Besides she also said if the party wants then she can contest the Lok Sabha elections. The second leg of her UP visit which was of three days would end on Friday after she holds a road show in Ayodhya after worshiping at the Hanumangarhi temple. UNI